Trump Claims Victory in Midterms, Lashes Out at Reporters Asking Him About Stoking Divisions

A day after his party lost the House but won seats in the Senate, President Donald Trump lashed out at members of the media who pushed him on his campaign tactics in an extraordinary news conference at the White House.

Trump began the Wednesday news conference by casting the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections in a positive light for his administration, but erupted when CNN’s Jim Acosta and NBC’s Peter Alexander asked him about divisive rhetoric he used in the campaign — he characterized a group of migrants hoping to apply for asylum in the U.S. as an “invasion” and cast Democrats as fearsome.

During the exchange, a White House staffer tried to take a microphone from Acosta. Trump repeatedly harangued reporters asking questions.

With the loss of the Republican majority in the House, Trump is facing the prospect of endless House investigations, stymied policy efforts and fresh questions about the resilience of his unorthodox political coalition.

Trump said at the news conference that he and the Republican-controlled Senate would fight back against investigations in a “warlike posture,” but also said he wants to cooperate with Democrats.

“It really could be a beautiful bipartisan type of situation,” he said.

He mocked moderate Republicans by name who didn’t want him to campaign for them in the last days of the election and subsequently lost, saying they didn’t want “the embrace.”

