Brother of Brody Allen, who died last month of brain cancer, struck by multiple cars

Eleven days after burying their youngest son, a Cincinnati couple is at the bedside of another son who was critically injured late Monday night.

Todd and Shiloh Allen posted a photo on the Team Brody Facebook page of their 19-year-old son, Andrew.

Read the full post here

They wrote that they are now “facing the very real reality that we may lose another son”.

The teen is in a medically induced coma with life-threatening injuries.

The family put the information on Facebook to make the community aware of what happened.

Andrew was hit by at least two cars while walking across at an intersection around 11 p.m. Monday, about a half-mile from the family’s home.

Andrew became known to many people who rallied around his little brother in his battle with a rare disease.

The community wrapped its arms around the family to give their youngest son, Brody, an early Christmas, knowing cancer would claim any chance of the actual holiday for him.

Brody was buried less than two weeks ago.

“It hits hard,” said George Reiter, a neighbor who was a part of Team Brody. “I mean, I (have) to ask why. I mean, I know he’s the Almighty up there, but why did something like this happen, you know?”

An image of how hard the tragedy has struck the Northbrook community of Colerain Township was observed just before noon at the corner where it happened.

A man stopped his van, bent down and folded his hands in prayer.

One might want to think of Northbrook as Team Andrew now.

Patsy Woehrmeyer, who lives a few blocks away, recalled going to the Allen household during the Christmas in July project for Brody.

“Because it was for Chainsaws For Charity,” she said. “We went that Monday and Andrew was the first one to come up and give me a hug when I walked in.”

She described him as polite and well-mannered.

Reiter mentioned how he had high spirits with everything that was going on.

“And knowing in the back of his mind that his brother was going to pass, you know,” said Reiter.

After the pain of Brody’s death, his parents were on a cruise and it took authorities a full day to get word to them about what had happened to Andrew.

“Our grief and pain is simply indescribable right now,” the father writes. “Please, if you’re inclined, pray for Andrew’s healing and recovery.”

Colerain Township police have interviewed the drivers. They’re hoping to be able to do the same with Andrew as the investigation continues.

“For this to happen, it just, it breaks your hearts,” Woehrmeyer said.

The family described damage to Andrew’s brain, heart, lungs, both of his legs, kidneys, spleen, shoulder blade and collar bone.

He cannot breathe on his own and is on a ventilator.

They expressed gratitude to the first responders and to the doctors and nurses at UC Medical Center.

They also wrote about the drivers of the cars that struck Andrew in an accident that remains under investigation.

“Our families compassion and prayers go out to those involved. I can’t imagine what they are feeling today. I want them to know that we are grateful for the assistance they provided Andrew at the scene and we are praying (for) them.”