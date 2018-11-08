Brush Fire Erupts to Thousands of Acres Near Newbury Park

A wind-driven fire has burned between 8,000 and 10,000 acres in the Newbury Park area as pf 3:30 p.m. The blaze prompted a full closure of the 101 through the area after jumping the freeway.

Dubbed the “Hill Fire,” the fire began while much of Southern California is under a red flag warning.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Camarillo Springs and Vallecito Trailer Park.

At 4 p.m., a mandatory evacuation order was also issued for the Cal State Channel Islands campus.

As of 4 p.m., CHP advised that all northbound 101 Freeway traffic is being diverted onto State Route 23 in Moorpark. The agency urged drivers to avoid the northbound 101.

An evacuation center has been set up at Borchard Community Center at 190 Reino Road in Newbury Park.

A second smaller fire scorched about 30 acres at the same time at Woolsey Canyon in the northern San Fernando Valley, near the former site of a large Rocketdyne facility.