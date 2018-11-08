First Cannabis Lounge in SoCal Set to Open

The first cannabis consumption lounge in Southern California opens its doors.

Cathedral City Care Collective opened its doors in late October and will have a grand soft opening over the weekend. Owner Nick Huges says patrons over 21 will be allowed to smoke, eat and dab at the new location.

The owners say there are also safety measures in place to monitor patrons including making arrangements with UBER and LYFT for customers that may need transportation.

The lounge is open Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. and can be rented out for special events.

For more information click here or call 760-832-6417.