Tickets Go on Sale, Music Lineup Announced for Desert Classic Golf Tournament

Tickets for the newly rebranded Desert Classic golf tournament go on sale Thursday, while organizers announced the 2019 music lineup on NBC Palm Springs.

Daily tickets starting at $30 are available for the former CareerBuilder Challenge and Bob Hope Classic, which has been renamed for the 2019 tourney after CareerBuilder moved on from its title sponsor spot.

Desert Classic Executive Director Jeff Sanders made an appearance on NBC Palm Springs to announce the headliners for the tournament. Sammy Hagar will headline Friday night, while Bad Company will take the stage on Saturday.

Despite the new handle, fans can expect familiar amenities in the event’s 60th year, including the popular and recently instituted live musical performances, in addition to a bevy of golf stars participating.

“The Desert Classic is back and we are excited for the tremendous opportunity going forward to work with Desert Classic Charities and our strong team of sponsors and loyal volunteers building on the event’s success and rich history of giving back in the desert,” Lagardere Sports Executive Director Jeff Sanders said. “The fan-friendly entertainment model that was implemented over the last couple of years featuring great food and drink and live music after PGA tour golf will return by popular demand this year.”

Last year’s tournament featured the likes of Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker and John Daly, while Huey Lewis and the News and the Goo Goo Dolls drew 10,000 attendees for the concert portion of the event alone, according to organizers.

Desert Classic Charities President John Foster said the tournament’s standing as a desert fixture made this year’s event both a celebration of its long history in the Coachella Valley and its tradition as a charitable fundraiser.

“The Desert Classic has a phenomenal 60-year history as a major sporting event in the Coachella Valley stemming back to the days of the Bob Hope Desert Classic resulting in 60 million dollars for local charities,” Foster said. “We look forward to working with the Lagardere Sports team in securing a great new partner as our title sponsor and to another 60 wonderful years.”

The tournament is slated for Jan. 14 through Jan. 20, at its usual courses at PGA West and the La Quinta Country Club.

“There is no better place on the PGA tour to host an event than La Quinta, California, under sunny skies to start every year in January,” Sanders said. “The weather is normally the best in the country, the entertainment value with the golf and music is the most attractive and affordable on the PGA tour, and the long history of great PGA tour golf and giving back to the local community, with proceeds going to children’s charities in the Coachella Valley, makes the Desert Classic a can’t-miss event.”