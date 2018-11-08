Victims of Borderline Bar Mass Shooting, the Deadliest Since Parkland

News Staff

Families were frantically searching for those unaccounted for as the identities of victims emerged in the aftermath of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting Wednesday evening in Ventura County, the deadliest mass shooting since Parkland.

A 29-year veteran of law enforcement who ran toward the danger when dispatched to the mass shooting, as well as a 22-year-old son awaiting the birth of his baby sister, were confirmed to have been killed in the tragedy.

Twelve victims in all were killed in the shooting.

Learn more about the victims below as their stories emerge.

Sgt. Ron Helus

Sgt. Ron Helus received a call from his wife before responding to the mass shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks. He told her he needed to respond to a call, and would see her later. He was killed in the mass shooting.

Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year law enforcement veteran. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department officials said they weren’t surprised to hear he ran toward the danger.

Cody Coffman

“Cody was the big brother that my kids need. I have a daughter coming on the 29th of this month. He was so excited to have his first sister,” Jason Coffman, the father of Cody Coffman, 22, said. He announced Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, that his son was slain in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks the night before.