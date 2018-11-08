Wildfire chars more than 5,000 acres in rural Northern California

A wildfire in rural Northern California has spread to at least 5,000 acres and forced numerous evacuations, authorities said Thursday.

The blaze started at 6:30 a.m. PST (9:30 a.m. EST) on Thursday near Camp Creek Road in Butte County, Cal Fire officials told Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA.

Residents in the small towns of Pulga and Paradise, about 90 miles north of Sacramento, were told to flee oncoming flames.

Evacuation centers have been opened in Oroville, about 20 miles south, for people and small animals.

“This Fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so!” the Butte County Fire Department tweeted.