Xavier Prep Dance Team Trains With Cal Fire Department

When the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is not protecting over 31 million acres of California’s privately-owned wild lands, they’re volunteering in the community.

Almost every Wednesday, CAL firefighters visit Xavier Prep High School and take the dance team through a vigorous work out. Surprisingly, this is a day the Saints dancers look forward to.

The team is preparing to perform at Disneyland on Saturday, November 10th.

After sending an audition video last April, the Saints were selected to perform in the park with a score above 80 points.

The Saints will get to spend the day in the park for free after dancing on one of the most magical stages.