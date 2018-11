Small Quake Hits Riverside County

A small earthquake hit Riverside County Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 6:45 a.m. at a depth of .6 mile and with a magnitude of 3.6, its epicenter 4.6 miles northeast of Aguanga, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

Three minutes later, a second temblor — this one with a magnitude of 3.1 — struck at about the same spot, the USGS reported.