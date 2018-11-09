Strangers having lunch at Indiana McDonald’s go viral

So cute!

The internet is going crazy for a photo of two strangers that had lunch together at a McDonald’s in Noblesville.

Amanda Marquell Craft caught a photo of the moment. After she posted it to Facebook on Thursday, it quickly went viral. As of Friday morning, it had garnered more than 1,500 reactions and 500 shares.

This elderly lady (seemed to be a little lonely) came up to him and asked if she could sit with him,” she posted. “Without hesitation, this guy said “of course.”

“They talked and laughed together like they were friends” she said in the post. “They didn’t know each other, and they couldn’t be more different. But today they shared a meal together and it touched our hearts.”