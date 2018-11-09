These Are the Victims of the Borderline Bar Mass Shooting

These Are the Victims of the Borderline Bar Mass Shooting

News Staff

Families were frantically searching for those unaccounted for as the identities of victims emerged in the aftermath of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting Wednesday evening in Ventura County, the deadliest mass shooting since Parkland.

A 29-year veteran of law enforcement who ran toward the danger when dispatched to the mass shooting, as well as a 22-year-old son awaiting the birth of his baby sister, were confirmed to have been killed in the tragedy.

Twelve victims in all were killed in the shooting.

Learn more about the victims below as their stories emerge.

Sgt. Ron Helus

A 29-year veteran of law enforcement pictured above who ran toward the danger when dispatched to the mass shooting, as well as a 22-year-old son awaiting the birth of his baby sister, were confirmed to have been killed in the tragedy.

Twelve victims in all were killed in the shooting.

Learn more about the victims below.

Sgt. Ron Helus

Sgt. Ron Helus received a call from his wife before responding to the mass shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks. He told her he needed to respond to a call, and would see her later. He was killed in the mass shooting.

Sgt. Ron Helus

Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year law enforcement veteran. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department officials said they weren’t surprised to hear he ran toward the danger.

Cody Coffman

“Cody was the big brother that my kids need. I have a daughter coming on the 29th of this month. He was so excited to have his first sister,” Jason Coffman, the father of Cody Coffman, 22, said. He announced Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, that his son was slain in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks the night before.

Cody Coffman

Telemachus Orfanos

Telemachus Orfanos, a Navy veteran who survived the Route 91 massacre in Las Vegas, was killed in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar, his father told NBC4.

Daniel Manrique

Daniel, a military veteran, spent his life helping veterans, as a member of Team Red White Blue. He was at Borderline meeting other members of the group. He had no wife or children. “Daniel was such a go-getter. He was absolutely loved.”

Alaina Housley

Eighteen-year-old Pepperdine freshman Alaina Housley, the niece of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, was killed in Borderline Bar mass shooting last night, her family confirmed. Housley’s uncle, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley and the actress were pleading with the public to help find the 18-year-old before they learned of her death.

Justin Meek

Justin Meek, a 23-year-old Cal Lutheran University graduate and former San Diego resident, was slain in the Borderline Bar mass shooting Nov. 7, 2018.

Sean-Adler

Sean Adler was a husband the father of two boys. He owned a local coffee shop and was working at the Borderline Bar & Grill Nov. 7, 2018 when he was killed by a gunman along with 11 others. “From what I understand, Sean tried to disarm the guy. That is typical of Sean. He was a protector, always sticking up for people. He was a caring, compassionate individual,” his sister Valarie Adler told NBC4.

Blake Dingman

Blake Dingman was slain in the Borderline Bar shooting Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018.

Jake Dunham

Jake Dunham was slain in the Borderline Bar shooting Wednesday evening, Nov. 7, 2018. His father Jeff Dunham was searching for him at 2 a.m. before the news had emerged of his death.

Noel Sparks

Twenty-one-year-old Noel Sparks studied at Moorpark College Her death was confirmed by her church, the United Methodist Church Westlake Village.

Noel Sparks

Condolences were pouring in on her Facebook page.

Kristina Morisette

Kristina Kaylee Morisette attended Simi Valley High School, and was from Simi Valley. She loved country music. Her cousin confirmed to NBC that she was killed in the shooting.

 