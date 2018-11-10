Saints Fly As Only Local Team Left In CIF-SS Playoffs As Aztecs Undefeated Season Ends

Palm Desert High School saw their historic football season come to an end in Division 9 quarterfinals falling to San Gorgonio on the road 53-35.

The Aztecs finish the season 11-1 after going undefeated in league play for the second consecutive year.

This is only the second time in school history the program finished without a blemish on their preseason and regular season schedule.

Before the 2018 season, Xavier Prep High School’s football program has never made the CIF-SS playoffs.

In the program’s second year with former NFL player James Dockery as head coach, the Saints are playing in their first-ever postseason.

The 6-5 overall Saints traveled to Nogales High School for an even division 12 quarterfinal matchup as the Nobles schedule reflected the same record.

With less than 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Saints’ lineman Jordan Reece intercepted a pass for a pick 6 to put the Saints up 24-14.

The Nobles would respond with a touchdown to make it a 24-21 ball game, however, the Saints would stay on top to win by 3-points.

The Saints march on to semifinals and will host Linfield Christian Friday, November 16. Kickoff set for 7 p.m.