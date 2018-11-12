Barricaded Man Killed In Gunfight With Hemet Police

Officers shot and killed a man who allegedly fired a gun at them while holed up in the bathroom of a Hemet apartment, police said Monday.

It began when a patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Yale Street, Hemet Police Lt. Jeff Davis said. However, the driver of the vehicle ignored the command and continued to drive to the parking lot of an apartment complex, where the vehicle stopped and a passenger ran out, he said.

As the man fled on foot, he allegedly shot at a pursuing officer, but did not injure anyone, according to Davis.

“The officer lost sight of the subject in the apartment complex at which time a perimeter was established and an extensive search was conducted,” Davis said.

The man was eventually found hiding in the bathroom of an apartment that did not belong to him, and as officers approached the location, he allegedly shot at them multiple times, Hemet police officials said.

Officers returned fire, killing the suspect, Davis said.

No officers were injured during the encounter, and an investigation was ongoing.

The name of the suspect was withheld pending notification of his family.