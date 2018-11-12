Fire Burns Brush Near 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

Firefighters responded to a brush fire Monday near the 118 Freeway in the Simi Valley area.

The Rocky Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. near the Rocky Peak Road exit. Aerial video showed flames burned up a hillside to the edge of the freeway.

At least two water-dropping helicopters were at the scene.

Refresh this page for updates.

The fire is not considered part of the 91,500-acre Woolsey Fire, which began last week in Ventura County. That fire, which burned into the Malibu area, is 20-percent contained.