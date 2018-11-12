School shooting suspect registered to vote while in jail, infuriating victim’s father

The man accused of gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school registered to vote while behind bars awaiting trial.

The SunSentinel reports Nikolas Cruz registered as a Republican on July 25. He’s charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Andrew Pollack, the father of a victim, tweeted Saturday that he’s “sick to his stomach” Cruz was allowed to register in jail and criticized Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for allowing it. But Cruz hasn’t been convicted of a crime and was eligible to vote this year.

I'm sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote.The Despicable Democrats have no shame.Can't let them steal this election. pic.twitter.com/qWisidEpek — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

“He’s a mass murderer, he’s already confessed and he shouldn’t have the right to vote,” Andrew Pollack told Fox News Saturday.

Pollack said his daughter, Meadow Pollack, would have been able to vote for the first time this year.

“What kills me, too, is my daughter just turned 18. This would have been her first election,” he said. “And she was robbed from that.”

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright says the supervisor of elections controls the process. Once inmates are registered, absentee ballots are mailed to them in jail.