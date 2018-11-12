Xavier Prep Tips Off Basketball Season Shy Of 100 Points In Home Opener

Amy Zimmer Connect

Xavier Prep was the lone local high school basketball team with a season home opener tonight. The Saints hosted the Yucca Valley Trojans in a 84-27 blowout.

The lady Saints also opened the non-league slate with a 57-53 victory over the Trojans.