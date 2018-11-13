72-year-old woman shot and killed by hunter who mistook her for deer

A 72-year-old woman was shot and killed Sunday in Northwest Arkansas.

Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones says the woman was accidentally shot by a hunter who thought he was shooting at a deer.

The sheriff says it happened Sunday off of Highway 215 near the Yale community. He says the hunter has not been arrested, pending the outcome of the investigation. He says the woman was with her sister at the time. Jones says the woman stepped into the woods to take a photo and that’s when she was shot and killed.

Right now the identities of both the hunter and the woman are not being released.

Neighbor Charles Karr told Fox 16 that it is a quiet area.

“It was shocking to me. I heard the ambulance go by here yesterday and police car. I didn’t know at the time what was going on,” Karr said. “Well it’s a sad situation, but my prayers go out to the victim and the shooter.”

Karr hopes the incident will prompt people to take precautions while hunting.

“Just please make sure that you see what you are shooting at. Don’t just shoot at anything that moves. I think the deer hunter needs to be real cautious about what he is shooting at make sure it’s a deer,” Karr said.