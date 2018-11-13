Fires Continue to Ravage California

Fires still burning out of control across California, have burned hundreds of thousand of acres and have killed at least 44 people.

“Utter shock at what you see, you see just, you know, devastation everywhere,” says John Luther, a business owner who is still in disbelief after seeing the destruction all around him the Camp Fire left behind.

The Camp Fire in Northern California has devastated the town of Paradise, nearly 7,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed or damaged.

“Our whole town was wiped off the face of the earth in the matter of eight hours,” says a resident of Paradise.

“There’s nothing left all my neighbors, except one, are gone,” says another.

At least 42 people have been killed by the fire but there are hundreds still missing and feared dead.

“Just going door to door, house to house, looking for families, loved ones that are missing,” says Jake Hancock, a Butte County D.A. investigator.

“We are working on getting a rapid DNA system up … and hopefully expedite the identification process,” says Sheriff / Coroner of Butte County Korey Honea.

The Woolsey Fire in Southern California has now burned an area larger than the City of Denver, Colorado, destroyed over 400 homes and killed at least two people, but officials there say they’re still busy fighting the fires to tally the damage.

Firefighters on land and air have not let up the fight, despite many of their own families being evacuated and homes under threat.

Their slow progress has already been hindered by new fires and flare ups, “We are not out of the woods yet we still have some incredibly tough conditions ahead of us,” says Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen.

Firefighters from as far as Texas are heeding the call to help their brothers and sisters on the front lines.

“There’s people needing assistance and our guys here from all across the State of Texas are stepping up said we’re ready to go,” says Chief Kevin Traylor of the New Wavery Fire Department.

Despite the losses, many have a lot to be thankful for, like those who made it out alive.

“I think paradise has that sense of community because we all did this together,” says Brynn Parrott Chatfield, whose video of her and her family fleeing in their car surrounded by flames shows just how close they came to losing their lives.

And many, like David Hilst, from Yankee Hill, are grateful for the first responders, “Hats off … the fireman took good care of us.”