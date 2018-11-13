Man Arrested For Allegedly Injuring Two Desert Deputies

A felon who allegedly injured two Coachella Valley sheriff’s deputies while resisting arrest was in custody Tuesday.

Devin Dalton, 29, of San Bernardino, is accused of injuring a deputy while struggling with law enforcement during a Monday night arrest in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, then injuring a second deputy while he was handcuffed and being treated at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were initially called at around 6 p.m. Monday for a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 19000 block of Chuckawalla Trail, according to Deputy Armando Munoz.

The department did not elaborate on the nature of the disturbance call, but said that while attempting to arrest Dalton, “a physical struggle ensued and deputies had to use force to place Dalton under arrest.”

The tussle left Dalton and one of the arresting deputies with minor injuries, according to Munoz.

Dalton was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he “assaulted another deputy while handcuffed, requiring Palm Springs Police to respond to assist the deputy.” That deputy sustained moderate injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.

Dalton was arrested for an active felony warrant, as well as allegedly assaulting the deputies, Munoz said. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held without bail, county jail records show.