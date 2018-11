Police Conducting Death Investigation In Desert Hot Springs

Police were investigating a suspicious death in Desert Hot Springs Monday.

Police received a report at around 1:30 p.m. that a body had been found behind an apartment building in the 66000 block of Hacienda Boulevard, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department said.

Investigators did not conclusively say the death was a homicide, and only said that an investigation was ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.