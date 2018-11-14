Lou Holtz, Mark May In Palm Springs Taping College Football Show

Lou Holtz, Mark May In Palm Springs Taping College Football Show

Amy Zimmer Connect

After over four decades of coaching and now 81-years-old, Lou Holtz still can’t get enough of talking college football.

Holtz and former NFL player Mark May are in Palm Springs filming a new football show, “College Football Show” which airs on an online platform, http://www.thecrowdsline.com/ .

Holtz is best known for his time at Notre Dame serving as head coach from 1986-1996 leading the 1988 team to a perfect record and a national championship.

May is a 1981 first round draft pick and played for the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, and Phoenix Cardinals, retiring in 1993.

 

 