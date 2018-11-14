Lou Holtz, Mark May In Palm Springs Taping College Football Show

After over four decades of coaching and now 81-years-old, Lou Holtz still can’t get enough of talking college football.

Holtz and former NFL player Mark May are in Palm Springs filming a new football show, “College Football Show” which airs on an online platform, http://www.thecrowdsline.com/ .

Holtz is best known for his time at Notre Dame serving as head coach from 1986-1996 leading the 1988 team to a perfect record and a national championship.

May is a 1981 first round draft pick and played for the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, and Phoenix Cardinals, retiring in 1993.