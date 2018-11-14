Man and Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Palm Springs Home

An ex-con and a woman allegedly broke into a Palm Springs home Wednesday and assaulted the elderly homeowner, as well as the homeowner’s caretaker, before being arrested by officers who surrounded the residence.

Indio residents Juan Beltran-Flores and Itati Velador-Ceja, both 22, are accused of entering the home in the 2200 block of Sunshine Circle South around 1:45 a.m. Police allege the pair assaulted the homeowner and the victim’s caretaker, then “ransacked the residence.”

Officers established a perimeter around the home and arrested the suspects after they ran the home’s back door, according to police.

The victims, whose names were not released, were hospitalized for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Beltran “had several felony convictions prior to this incident” and was on parole, while Velador has no prior criminal record, according to Palm Springs police.

They were both booked on suspicion of home invasion robbery, elder abuse, kidnapping, assault with great bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a crime. Beltran was additionally booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun and a Post Release Community Supervision violation, while Velador was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

The Palm Springs Police Department is “actively seeking witnesses” and asked anyone with information to call the PSPD Detective Bureau at (760) 778-8411 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.