Man Arrested for Desert Hot Springs Stabbing Death

A man accused of fatally stabbing a senior citizen multiple times in Desert Hot Springs was in custody Wednesday.

Albert Marchain, 27, of Desert Hot Springs is accused in the stabbing death of an unidentified 69-year-old man, whose body was found at around 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 66900 block of Hacienda Avenue.

Investigators “obtained information” that led to Marchain’s Tuesday afternoon arrest on Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, according to county jail records. The connection, if any, between Marchain and the victim was not disclosed.

Marchain, who’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail, was expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.