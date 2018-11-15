Students Helping Students Have a Happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving somehow isn’t the same without the traditional foods. And while some take the feast for granted, knowing some of their fellow students and their families would not have that special meal without a helping hand was not something a group of students at Nellie Coffman Middle School could stomach.

“Sad because I think that Thanksgiving everyone should have a nice meal with the family,” says Allison Hernandez, an eighth grade student at the school.

So the “Cougars helping Cougars Club” started a food drive in October to put together baskets filled with ingredients that make up a Thanksgiving meal.

“I’m so excited today we get to build five baskets for some of the individuals on our campus that are in need,” says English teacher Sarah Bacher to the members of the club gathered in her classroom, who is also the group adviser.

“The things we’re putting in the baskets are two stuffing boxes and then we’re putting corn, then pie crust, we’re putting peas, just a regular Thanksgiving meal,” says Hernandez who is also the club’s president.

Bacher says could not be possible without students and staff and St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church that donated the turkeys, “Five families are going to have a wonderful meal because of the generosity of the students and staff member here as well as Chet Hecht from St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church.”

“My wish is that they are so happy and enjoy a good meal on a special occasion,” says Hernandez adding that to the students gathered here these baskets are not just a meal, “not just as a holiday, but a holiday that you should be thankful for what you have because some of us are like so we don’t have what we want but we are thankful for the things that are in our life.”

And that’s what thanksgiving is all about.