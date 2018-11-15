Fill the Bus Food Drive at Three Coachella Valley Locations

A “Fill the Bus” food drive will be held at three Coachella Valley locations Thursday, with volunteers accepting food and toiletry items throughout the day.

The drives will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Palm Springs, Palm Desert and La Quinta, with items loaded up onto SunLine Transit Agency buses and going to help those in need at Martha’s Village and Kitchen in Indio and Well in the Desert in Palm Springs.

The 12th annual drive, hosted by SunLine Transit Agency, will collect non-perishable food items, canned goods, and packaged toiletries, such as personal hygiene products and diapers, during Thursday’s event.

Events will be held at:

— Stater Bros, 78630 Highway 111, in La Quinta;

— Walmart, 34500 Monterey Ave., in Palm Desert;

— Ralph’s, 1733 E. Palm Canyon Drive, in Palm Springs.