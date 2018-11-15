Man Charged With Murder in Senior Citizen’s Desert Hot Springs Stabbing

A man accused of fatally stabbing a senior citizen in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Thursday.

Albert Marchain, 27, of Desert Hot Springs, pleaded not guilty and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail pending a Nov. 27 felony settlement conference.

He is accused of stabbing Stanislaw Tokarski, whose body was found about 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 66900 block of Hacienda Avenue. The 69-year-old victim had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Marchain was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City by officers from both the Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City police departments, according to county jail records.

The connection, if any, between Marchain and the victim was not disclosed, nor did investigators reveal what led them to link the defendant to the crime.

Along with murder, he faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a knife in the killing.