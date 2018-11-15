One of Two Men Killed in Palm Springs Crash Identified

Authorities Thursday released the name of one of two men killed in a weekend Palm Springs crash in which a car slammed into a tree.

John Renner, 57, of Palm Springs, was killed in a 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a car crashed into a tree near Francis and North Farrell drives. Renner and a second man were killed, while two other passengers were hospitalized with major injuries.

The other man who died in the crash has only been identified so far as a 58-year-old man from Whittier in L.A. County whose name is being withheld by the county coroner’s office until his family is notified.