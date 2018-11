Roy Clark, country music star and ‘Hee Haw’ host, has died

One of American’s most beloved entertainers and a co-host of “Hee Haw”, Roy Clark, has died at age 85.

His publicist announced Clark’s death today.

Clark was born in 1933 in Virginia. He was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009, according to the museum’s website.

On “Hee Haw,” Clark was a singer and a comedian. Throughout his music career, he was awarded seven CMA Awards and named Entertainer of the Year in 1973.