Xavier Prep’s Historic CIF-SS Run Ends In 57-13 Semifinal Loss

The Xavier Prep Saints entered tonight’s CIF-SS division 12 semifinal football game 7-5 and as the only local team left in playoffs.

The No. 3 Saints faced a tough test hosting the No. 1 Linfield Christian Lions who came into tonight 11-1.

The Lions won 57-13 to end the Saints first-ever post season run.