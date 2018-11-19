CHP: Driver Was Drunk, Fled Scene After Fatally Striking Bicyclist in Beaumont

A suspected drunken driver, who allegedly fled the scene of a collision that fatally injured a bicyclist and was arrested when he returned to the Beaumont crash site, was jailed Monday without bail, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Kyle Lee Anson, 25, of Beaumont, is accused of striking Banning resident Dale Ramquist with his Ford F-150 around 5:50 p.m. Sunday on Oak Valley Parkway, east of Palmer Avenue.

The CHP alleges that Anson was heading east on Oak Valley Parkway, but “due to (his) level of intoxication,” allowed his truck to drift to the right side of the roadway, where it struck Ramquist.

Ramquist was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Anson allegedly drove off, but returned around 7:30 p.m. “and accepted responsibility for the collision,” according to CHP Officer Darren Meyer.

The officer said it was dark when the crash occurred, but that Ramquist was riding in the paved bike lane with proper safety equipment, including a helmet and lighting.

Anson is being held at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, according to county jail records.