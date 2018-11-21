Man and Woman Arrested Following Cathedral City Pursuit

An armed parolee who was allegedly involved in a predawn pursuit from Cathedral City into Palm Springs, which ended with a collision with another driver, was arrested Wednesday, while police continue to search for a second suspect who remains at large.

Nicole Guzman, 34, of Cathedral City, was arrested following a chase that began at 3:38 a.m. near the intersection of Avenida La Paloma and Ramon Road in Cathedral City.

While at that intersection, a police officer reportedly “observed two vehicles in the middle of the roadway with no headlights activated and noticed people exiting and entering the vehicles.”

The officer stopped both vehicles, but one of them sped off, triggering a pursuit westbound on Ramon Road into Palm Springs.

Minutes later, the fleeing vehicle crashed and injured another driver at the intersection of Calle Encilia and Ramon Road, according to police.

The two suspects inside allegedly bailed on foot, and officers caught up with Guzman. The second suspect was able to get away; however, Cathedral City police say that man “has been identified” and officers are “currently in the process of locating him.”

It was unclear whether Guzman or the male suspect was the driver of the vehicle, where police located a loaded 9mm pistol following a search.

The other driver who was struck during the chase was hospitalized with minor injuries, Cathedral City police said.