Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Evacuated Due to Brush Fire

Dozens of holiday visitors evacuate the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway because of a brush fire off Tramway Rd. Visitors were all out by 9:30 p.m. as a precaution according to Public Relations Manager Carol Youngman.

The brush fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it’s burning about two miles away from Tram property and we’re told it’s not an immediate threat to Tram property.

According to Palm Springs Fire, the fire has burned about 1.5 acres.

A few campers remain up at the mountain station, but they are not in any danger tonight.

According to Tram officials, they are waiting for word from the fire department before normal operations can resume.