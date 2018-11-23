Man in Viral Fla. Mugshot Arrested for 2nd Time This Month

A man whose mugshot photo went viral over the size of his neck following an arrest in North Florida has been arrested again.

Charles McDowell was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Lee County, Alabama, early Wednesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WPMI-TV. The 31-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to elude officers, facing charges that include reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana.

McDowell was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility and later released after posting $5,400 bond.

McDowell came into the spotlight following his arrest less than two weeks ago in Escambia County, Florida, on several charges that included possession of meth, cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute or sell. He posted $57,000 bond in that case.

The original photo from McDowell’s Nov. 14 arrest has been shared over 265,000 on Facebook.