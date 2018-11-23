Mother and 2 Children Hit by Car on Thanksgiving in South LA

A mother and her two young children are in stable condition after they were injured following a car crash Thursday in South Los Angeles.

The collision occurred just after 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gage Avenue and Main Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Detective Supervisor Moses Castillo.

The mother and her two children were standing on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of Gage Avenue about to cross the street when a Honda sedan traveling west and an SUV heading east collided in the intersection, according to Sgt. Christian Warner.

One of the cars landed on the sidewalk and struck the mother and her 2-year-old, and her 4-year-old child was hit by flying debris, according to officials.

The mother and her two children were transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

“It’s a miracle that the kids and their mom were OK,” said Castillo.

The two drivers involved also were transported to area hospitals and are expected to be OK, he said, and were cited for driving without driver’s licenses.

Authorities investigated whether the drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash occurred, but Castillo said DUIs were ruled out.

The intersection was closed while detectives investigated the scene and looked into whether one of the cars ran a red light.