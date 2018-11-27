Chaos and Confusion Continues on the U.S. Mexico Border

The chaos and confusion continues at the Southern border as more than 7,000 migrants have reached the City of Tijuana, the large number of migrants are depleting local resources in Mexico and now state officials in Baja California said they are close to a national crisis.

The United States President claims the caravan from Central America pose a threat to our nation and authorized lethal force to protect border agents, however, an even more serious crisis seems to be brewing on the Mexican side of the border.

The Governor of Baja California, Francisco Vega De Lamadrid, said his state does not have the necessary aid or funds to care for the thousands of migrants on its own.

He said, “This migration is atypical, and I see locals in Tijuana very tired or some even frustrated, and with reasons.”

A clash between U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and members of the migrant caravan raised tensions over the weekend and prompted the closure of the San Ysidro port of entry, the busiest port in the western hemisphere.

The governor addressed his constituents through a video message, he said, ” In several instances, the local governments warned representative of the federal government in the highest level, of the consequences an out of control caravan may bring to residents and the entire area.”

Although data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency shows illegal apprehensions from all sectors at an all time low, President Trump saw the caravan of Central Americans as an invasion. The president requested nearly 6,000 troops to support the duties of border patrol agents.

State officials in Baja California call on the Mexican Federal Government to provide more aid and take over shelters currently ran by non-profit organizations. The Director of Migrant Care, Gustavo Magallanes, said federal agencies need to keep track of the migrants who are on Mexican soil.

Magallanes said, “It needs to become an immigration triage, considering 99 percent of the people at the shelters are foreign and without documents, it is the responsibility of the federal government to intervene.”

The Governor said a solution that may help prevent the depletion of resources in his state, is for the federal government to guide the caravan onto different ports of entry.

The incoming administration of President-Elect, Andrew Manuel Lopez Obrador, will take office on Saturday, while state officials in Baja California need federal aid to come sooner.