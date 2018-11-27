Coco Crisp Hosting Inaugural Golf Tournament To Raise Funds For Local Baseball Players

Former MLB player and World Series Champion Coco Crisp is entering his second season as Head Coach at Shadow Hills High School.

To raise funds for the program and valley kids, Crisp is hosting his first annual golf tournament.

The inaugural ‘Coco Crisp Golf Tournament’ will take place Saturday, December 1 at the Classic Club in Palm Desert. Registration begins at 7am with a 8am shot gun start. The cost is $150 per person and $500 per foursome.

Awards will be given to longest drive, closest ball to pin, low gross and low net, and a hole-in-one. The entry fee includes a lunch buffet and silent auction.

To register email: shhsknightsbaseball@gmail.com