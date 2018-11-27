Idyllwild Senior Goes Missing, Prompting Search

Concern was growing Tuesday regarding the welfare of an 80-year-old Idyllwild man with Alzheimer’s disease, who wandered away from his home.

David Elliot Bradish was last seen Monday afternoon in the 54500 block of North Circle Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. His family became concerned when he wasn’t back before nightfall.

“Bradish does not drive and … his disappearance is out of character,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

Bradish is white, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with gray receding hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen clad in a black jacket, dark- colored pants, a black baseball cap and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact the sheriff’s Hemet station at (951) 791-3400.