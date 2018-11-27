Palm Springs Crash Kills Two, Shuts Down Roadway

Two people — a pedestrian and a driver — were killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on North Indian Canyon Drive, just south of Interstate 10, leading police to shut down the roadway in both directions.

According to Palm Springs police, a vehicle heading northbound on Indian Canyon crashed into a pedestrian standing near a parked car around 1:45 p.m.

Indian Canyon Drive was expected to remain shut down between the freeway and Tramway Road through early evening, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.