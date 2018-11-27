Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Minivan in Cathedral City

The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a minivan in Cathedral City led police Tuesday to emphasize the dangers of jaywalking.

The 50-year-old victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck about 300 feet east of the intersection of Ramon and Crossley roads just after 7 p.m. Monday, according to Cathedral City police. The Palm Springs resident, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The driver remained at the scene, was cooperative with police, and was not found to be at fault for the crash, police said.

Increased enforcement of traffic laws, including those related to jaywalking and unsafe roadway crossing during night hours, are part of a department-wide effort to increase pedestrian safety along Ramon Road, according to the police department, which also noted that the city is developing signage in both English and Spanish, which will direct pedestrians on Ramon Road to use signal-controlled crosswalks.

A police department statement read, “The safety of all of our residents is paramount and the Cathedral City Police Department continues to remind the public to use crosswalks in this area and never assume that motorists see a pedestrian, especially at night.”