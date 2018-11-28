Bradley Cooper to Receive Director of the Year Award at 2019 PS Film Festival

Bradley Cooper will be honored at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival for his directorial debut, “A Star is Born,” festival organizers announced Wednesday.

Cooper, who also starred in the film with pop star Lady Gaga, will be presented with the festival’s Director of the Year Award at the 30th annual Film Awards Gala, set for Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The movie, which was partially filmed in Palm Springs and Indio, is the fourth film version of the story and is considered a potential Oscar contender.

“Bradley Cooper makes a stunning directorial debut with `A Star is Born,”‘ Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said. “Cooper captures authentic performances in this moving film that has emotionally resonated with audiences everywhere and is sure to be celebrated as one of the best pictures of the year.”

Other previously announced award recipients include Glenn Close, who will receive the Icon Award for her performance in “The Wife”; Rami Malek for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”; Melissa McCarthy, who will receive the Spotlight Award for her dramatic turn in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”; Alfonso Cuaron, who will receive the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his latest film, “Roma”; and the cast and director of “Green Book,” who will be presented with the Vanguard Award.

The festival runs from Jan. 3-14. Tickets are available at http://www.psfilmfest.org .