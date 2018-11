Rancho Mirage Head Basketball Coach Makes Desert History Capturing 409th Career Win

Rancho Mirage High School basketball defeated Victor Valley 71-63 to capture head coach Rob Hanmer’s 409th win, setting a new record for most career wins in the Coachella Valley.

Hanmer passes legendary Palm Desert head coach Don Brady who retired in 2014 with 408 career wins.

Now into his 22nd season as a varsity head coach, Hanmer looks to continue climbing in the win column still three games out from league play.

The Rattlers improve to 6-1 on the season.