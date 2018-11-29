Bird Scooters Officially Arrive in Palm Springs

Bird scooters have officially arrived in downtown Palm Springs, making them the first city in the Coachella Valley to offer the fun-friendly transportation option.

“Bird scooters offer a new, environmentally friendly transportation option to help get residents and visitors in Palm Springs where they need to go while getting cars off the road, reducing traffic, and cutting carbon emissions,” according to an article written by The Desert Sun.

But Palm Springs may not be so welcoming.

“The Bird fleet does not have a business license and did not seek permission from the city to bring their fleet here,” city spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell said.

According to Blaisdell, the issue will be discussed Thursday night in a closed session at city hall.

But in the meantime, if you want to take a fun cruise on a scooter through downtown Palm Springs, you start by simply downloading the Bird app. Once you’ve signed up, the app allows you to locate the nearest scooters in the area.

After finding the scooter for you, you just scan the bar code on top, and off you go! Once you’ve reached your destination, you park the scooter in an area that doesn’t block traffic on the street or sidewalk, and scan out!

Bird encourages riders to wear helmets, and will also send a free one to anyone who requests them, according to The Desert Sun.

Scooters can only be ridden during the day, and are picked up and charged throughout the night.

Whether these scooters will start popping up across the Coachella Valley remains to be known.

The Desert Sun’s Sherry Barkas and Corinne S Kennedy contributed to this report. Photo Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun.