Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying about Trump Tower project in Moscow

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal attorney and fixer, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to a single count of making false statements to Congress about the project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen’s plea marked the first time that Trump and his private business dealings in Moscow were named in open court as part of Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign. Trump had said during his campaign in 2016 that he had no business interests in Russia, but Cohen, 52, said in his plea that those business interests were not severed and in fact continued into the summer of 2016.

Prosecutors said Cohen lied in order to minimize links between Trump and his Moscow building project, and to give the false impression that the project had ended before the Iowa caucuses, which took place in February of 2016.

Trump, speaking shortly after Cohen entered his guilty plea on Thursday, called his former attorney a “weak person” who is lying to get a reduced sentence.

The president also said his company’s effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow was “a well-known project” that he ultimately decided to scrap.

“So he’s lying about a project that everybody knew about,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn as he departed for the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Trump was set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit for the first time since they followed up a one-on-one sessionin Helsinki this summer with a wild press conference — but announced in a tweet Thursday that the meeting was off as a result of Russia firing upon Ukrainian ships in a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov on Sunday.

“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin,” Trump said in a pair of tweets.

Then-candidate Trump, asked specifically about his financial interests in Russia in July 2016, said, “I will tell you right now, zero, I have nothing to do with Russia, yes?”

According to the charging document, Cohen briefed “Individual 1,” who he identified in open court on Thursday as Trump, about the status and progress of the Moscow project “on more than the three occasions Cohen claimed to the” Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, in addition to briefing the president’s family members within the Trump Organization.

Trump’s adult children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, were all senior executives of the Trump Organization at the time. Eric and Donald Jr. are still top executives at the company, having taken over day-to-day control of the business from their father prior to him being sworn in as president.

Cohen, dressed in a navy suit and a white shirt for a surprise appearance in Manhattan court, admitted to several significant lies made to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence last year about Trump’s Moscow project:

• He told Congress the Moscow project had ended in January 2016 because of “business reasons.” But in fact the project did not end then, and Cohen continued to pursue Russian approval for Trump’s project as late as June 2016.

• He told Congress he never agreed to travel to Russia in connection with the project and never considered asking Trump to travel there. In fact, he did agree to travel to Moscow and suggested to Trump that he travel there, too.

• Cohen told Congress he didn’t recall any Russian government response or contact about the Russia project. But Cohen admitted he did receive an email from a Russian official and had a phone call with an official about the project, in which he asked for assistance in moving forward on Trump’s project. The Kremlin had also said it never responded to Cohen’s request for help.

The plea agreement also indicates that Cohen is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors.

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said in a tweet on Thursday that Cohen will continue to work with the special counsel “until the truth is told.”

Cohen “this morning reaffirmed what he said last July 2 and told me many times since — that he decided to put his wife, daughter, son and country first. Today he again told the truth and nothing but the truth. @realDonaldTrump called him a liar. Who do you believe?” Davis tweeted.

“I am proud that #robertmueller himself today confirmed that” Cohen has been truthful, Davis continued, “and that truth is relevant and significant. Michael will continue to work with the SC and others until the full truth is told.”

In a statement, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called Cohen a “proven liar who is doing everything he can to get out of a long-term prison sentence for serious crimes of bank and tax fraud that had nothing to do with the Trump Organization.”

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to campaign finance and bank fraud charges, telling the court at the time that Trump directed him to arrange hush money payments to two women during the 2016 campaign to keep them for discussing affairs they said they had with Trump.

The payments, Cohen said, were made for the “principal purpose of influencing” the outcome of the election.