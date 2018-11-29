Starbucks Says It Will Start Blocking Pornography on Its Stores’ Wi-Fi in 2019

Pornography will be blocked on Starbucks Wi-Fi starting next year, the company told NBC News Thursday.

Internet safety advocacy group Enough is Enough has been running a porn-free campaign aimed at the coffee chain for years, and recently got more than 26,000 signatures on a petition.

Viewing “egregious content” over Starbucks Wi-Fi has always violated company policy, a Starbucks representative said, adding that the company has “identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores.”

Starbucks has not released details on how it plans to do so.