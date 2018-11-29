This Ohio Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself

Clark Griswold has taught this Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination.

The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

It’s the work of the Osterland family and is the culmination of the childhood dream of patriarch Greg Osterland.

Osterland has decorated his Wadsworth home with more than 25,000 lights. He said he was inspired by watching the iconic movie “Christmas Vacation” as a child.

The Osterland family has been decorating the home Griswold-syle since 2013. It’s a process that takes months to plan, and new features are added each year.

The display has a charitable leg as well.

The family collects donations each year for Great Strides, an organization that raises awareness and funds for cystic fibrosis. It’s a disease that hits close to home for the Osterland family.

“We participate in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides walk in Akron each May,” the family wrote on its Facebook page. “One-hundred percent of the donations we collect during the Christmas season goes directly to our Great Strides fundraising.”

Donations are collected at the house, or online by clicking here.

The lights will remain on from dusk until 11 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day. You can find the house at 173 Duane Lane in Wadsworth, Ohio.