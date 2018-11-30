Three Men Arrested for Indio Convenience Store Shooting

Three men were in custody Friday on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two people at an Arco gas station convenience store.

Martin Chapa, 38, of Indio, Daniel Lua, 30, of Mecca, and David Lua, 43, of Bermuda Dunes, are accused in the Tuesday night shooting at the AM/PM at 42334 Jefferson St.

Indio police responded at 9:35 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims remains hospitalized in critical condition, while the second person sustained minor injuries in the shooting, according to the Indio Police Department.

Police did not reveal how they identified the men as suspects, but said they were arrested at around 3 p.m. Thursday. They were each being held at the Riverside County jail in Indio and were expected to appear in court Monday, according to county jail records.

Less than 24 hours later, a second, seemingly unrelated shooting also occurred in the city, with police still seeking suspects in that incident.

At 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, a 47-year-old man was struck by gunfire while sitting in front of a home near Primrose Avenue and Bamboo Street, police say. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in unknown condition.

Police say they believe more than one suspect fired at the victim, striking him and the side of the house, but otherwise police “have little information to investigate.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the police department at (760) 391-4051 or contact Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to remain anonymous.