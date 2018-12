SoCal Coyotes Crowned Pacific Coast Champions

The SoCal Coyotes hosted the Bulldogs of San Diego Saturday, December 1 at Shadow Hills Stadium for the Developmental Football International (DFI) Inaugural Pacific Coast Conference Championship.

After a slow first half, the two teams battled to the final minute with the Coyotes coming out on top 15-14.

The SoCal Coyotes are America’s number 1 developmental professional football team and now 6x champions.