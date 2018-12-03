Desert Classic Announces Workday As Presenting Sponsor

The PGA tour is returning to the Coachella Valley with a new name and presenting sponsor.

Previously known as the Career Builder Challenge, the 60-year-old tournament is moving back to it’s original name, the Desert Classic.

However, the tournament is moving forward with new presenting sponsor, Workday.

The announcement was made Monday at the Desert Classic Media Day held at PGA West in La Quinta.

“Workday believes in professional golf,” Lagardere Sports Executive Director Jeff Sanders said. “They are a fantastic California base company, their CEO loves golf and what golf can do for business.”

Workday has a long working relationship with PGA players, including tournament ambassador Phil Mickelson.

The Desert Classic will run from January 14-20 at PGA West in La Quinta.