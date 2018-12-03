Family asking for Christmas Cards for son with brain cancer

Jomari Bradley loves pretending that he is one of his favorite superheroes. Since August 2017, the 6-year-old has been battling a real-life opponent like any superhero would.

“He was diagnosed with brain cancer. It’s called anaplastic ependymoma. It’s a brain cancer on his tumor and it’s not curable, but he’s been through many surgeries, chemotherapy and a second cycle of radiation hospitalizations,” Doneshia Lee said.

Lee said this week is critical for her son. He has gone through 28 days of radiation treatment and Tuesday is his last one. But Lee said they probably won’t know where things stand with her son’s cancer for a few weeks.

People who have followed Jomari’s story have come up with the idea to send him as many Christmas cards as possible to encourage the young superhero.

Lee said she thinks it will encourage her son and give him happy, special memories. She also said this crisis with her son has been a test of faith for her family.

“I’m not going to give up no matter what the situation or the outcome may be,” Lee said.

Those interested can send cards to 1400 Chicago Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215.