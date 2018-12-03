Woman fatally stabbed while giving money to person she thought was in need

Police in Baltimore said a woman is dead Saturday after she stopped to help a person she thought was in need.

The victim, Jacquelyn Smith, 52, died at an area hospital.

Police said Smith was riding in a car when she saw a woman with a cardboard sign that read, “Please help me feed my baby,” and she decided to give the woman some money.

Investigators said the woman with the sign looked to be about 20 years old and was carrying a baby or something wrapped to look like a baby.

Smith, who was riding in the passenger seat, rolled down her window to give the woman some money when a man approached the car, thanked the family for the money and then reached into the car to grab Smith’s wallet, police said.

The man stabbed Smith in the torso before he and the woman ran away, police said.

“Right now, we’re trying to identify that suspect. He’s described as a man, possibly in his 30s, with a goatee. We also want to identify the woman that was out there asking for money,” Baltimore police Detective Jeremy Silbert said.